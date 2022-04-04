Thomas Partey confirms conversion to Islam?

Blak Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey converts to Islam

Black Stars assistant skipper, Thomas Partey, appears to have confirmed his conversion to Islam following a post on his Instagram page.



Widespread reports in early March 2022, claimed that the Arsenal star has converted to Islam.



Normally, celebrity wish their Christain and Muslim followers during their festive season. However, in Partey's case, there have been questions on whether or not it's a confirmation of his conversion.



In a post on his Instagram story on April 1, he wished Muslims well as they marked the beginning of Ramadan on April 2, 2022.

Partey shared a photo that had "Ramadan Mubarak" on it and captioned it with love emoji.



Ramadan Mubarak means Blessed Ramadan which is a good wish for all Muslims observing its traditions.



In March, Chief Arsenal reporter for football London, Chris Wheatley, reported that Partey has converted to Islam via a Facebook post with an image of Partey standing beside a Muslim cleric.



"Thomas Partey has converted to Islam. Congratulations Thomas Teye Partey" Wheatley wrote.



Although he has not openly confirmed or denied his conversation, another report also claims the Ghanaian midfielder's religious switch might have come as a result of his Moroccan girlfriend who is a Muslim.



Nonetheless, Thomas Partey after leading Ghana to qualify for the World Cup during the international break is expected to feature in Arsenal's game against Crystal Palace on Monday, April 4, 2022.