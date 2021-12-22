Thomas Partey convinces Arsenal teammate Eddie Nketiah to play for Black Stars

Ghanaian footballer, Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey was an agent in the dressing room of the Arsenal team convincing fellow teammate Eddie Nketiah to play for Ghana.

Eddie Nketiah, born to Ghanaian parents in the UK has rejected calls to play for the Black Stars. Countless approaches and attempts by the Ghana Football Association to get him to play for the national team have not yielded any results.



Although his chances of featuring in the England national team looks bleak, Eddie Nketiah has not shown interest in featuring for the Black Stars.



On the back of that, Thomas Partey decided to talk him into rescinding his decision of not playing for Ghana.



In an EFL Cup tie against Sunderland in which Eddie Nketiah scored a hattrick, Thomas Partey shared an Instagram update asking him to play for Ghana.



In the video, Eddie Nketiah was happily holding his awards for scoring the hattrick as Thomas Partey flattered him with felicitations and also exclaimed “You’re ready for Ghana.”

Apart from Eddie Nketiah, The FA has tried to reach out to the likes of Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, Salisu Mohammed, Callum Hudson Odoi to play for the Black Stars.



They are yet to respond affirmatively to the call.



Check Out Video Below:



