Thomas Partey could make injury return against Tottenham

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Crystal Palace thump Arsenal at Selhurst Park

Thomas Partey suffers injury in Arsenal's defeat against Crystal Palace



Arsenal drop out of EPL top four after losing to Brighton



Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, could make his injury return before the end of the 2021/2022 English Premier League season.



There have been doubts about Partey making an early return after he suffered muscle damage in his thigh during Arsenal's 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on April 4, 2022.



However, according to an estimation made by Premier League injury expert, Ben Dinnery, the Gunners' key man could play a part in some of Arsenal's 8 remaining games of the season.

“I understand that it’s (the injury) around the same area as a previous thigh injury from 2020,” he told Football Insider.



“He picked that one up in the North London derby and it lasted around that five-week period. If we’re looking to base it on that in terms of severity, he could return in a similar timeframe."



Per Dinnery's estimation, Partey could return in time for the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur scheduled for May 12, 2022.



“Funnily enough, that would coincide with the North London derby again."



He added that Partey has been seeing a specialist with regards to the reoccurred injury.

“He is meeting with a specialist to help identify whether there is an underlying issue that would explain why this has come up again," he noted.



In Thomas Partey's absence, Arsenal could not get back to winning ways as they lost 2-1 to Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirate Stadium on April 9, 2022.



Arteta’s side has lost their last two matches and are now three points outside the top four with eight games remaining.