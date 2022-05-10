Thomas Partey could make injury return in Arsenal’s final game of the season  

Thomas Partey

Ghana deputy captain Thomas Partey could return from injury in Arsenal's final game of the season on May 22 against Everton.

The midfielder has been out since suffering a thigh injury in last month's 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace, with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently revealing that Partey's situation is "progressing" but refusing to rule out a return before the season ends.



Partey is participating in individual training sessions every day, with the goal of rejoining the team within the "next few weeks."



According to reports, the best-case scenario for Partey right now is that he returns for the final game of the season against Everton.



However, Arsenal's medical staff is adamant that the midfielder not be rushed back and complicate his recovery.



“The stats are there and they are unquestionable,” said Arteta. “The win rate when Thomas is there is higher. It is something that is not good for us because in the last two seasons he has not been there as much as we want.

“He has been out injured and sometimes he pushes too far in order to play and he gets injured again. He is willing to help again to play this season.



“We don’t know if that is going to be possible, but for sure it won't be because of lack of intention from him.”



