1
Menu
Sports

Thomas Partey could miss rest of season - Arteta admits

Partey Ass 610x340 Thomas Partey

Sat, 9 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has revealed that Thomas Partey's thigh injury may keep him out for the rest of the season.

The Black Stars midfielder suffered the injury during Monday's 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, and the muscle damage has been termed as severe.

Partey will be tested soon according to Arsenal's latest medical report, although Mikel Arteta is unsure if his star midfielder will be available for Arsenal's last eight games of the season.

"He could be (back before the season ends) but it could not be the case," Arteta told reporters ahead of Saturday's meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion.

"He has a significant injury, he will be out for some weeks. It's an area he had a previous injury and he felt it straight away."

Thomas Partey scored in Ghana's 1-1 draw against the Super Eagles of Nigeria during the second leg of the World Cup playoff. He has been a key player for Arsenal this year.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Buried human skull, cat head exhumed from church altar at Kasoa
Meet Juliet Adubea, the mother of Felix Afena-Gyan
Psalm Adjeteyfio is dead
Psalm Adjeteyfio is dead
Nigerian football legend blames weather for 'defeat' to Ghana
Black Stars coach wants Hudson-Odoi, Mohammed Salisu for World Cup
We are ready for Assin North by-election - Asiedu Nketia
Ghana abstains from vote to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council
Bawumia no longer in his comfort zone – UG Lecturer
Gabby tackles Morgan over Judge Jackson’s confirmation as US Supreme Court Justice
Related Articles: