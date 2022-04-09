Thomas Partey could miss rest of season - Arteta admits

Thomas Partey

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has revealed that Thomas Partey's thigh injury may keep him out for the rest of the season.

The Black Stars midfielder suffered the injury during Monday's 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, and the muscle damage has been termed as severe.



Partey will be tested soon according to Arsenal's latest medical report, although Mikel Arteta is unsure if his star midfielder will be available for Arsenal's last eight games of the season.



"He could be (back before the season ends) but it could not be the case," Arteta told reporters ahead of Saturday's meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion.

"He has a significant injury, he will be out for some weeks. It's an area he had a previous injury and he felt it straight away."



Thomas Partey scored in Ghana's 1-1 draw against the Super Eagles of Nigeria during the second leg of the World Cup playoff. He has been a key player for Arsenal this year.