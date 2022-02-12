Thomas Partey defends Arsenal team-mate Martinelli over red card in Wolves win

Arsenal forward, Gabriel Martinelli

Ghana star Thomas Partey has defended his Arsenal team-mate, Gabriel Martinelli, following his red card in the 1-0 victory against Wolves in Premier League on Thursday.

Martinelli was sent off for two bookable offences in the same passage of play - shoving Daniel Podence as he took a throw-in and then barging over Chiquinho after Michael Oliver had played the advantage.



The Arsenal midfielder admitted there are times in matches when "it's impossible to control yourself."



Partey told 5 Live Sport: "Sometimes you give your best and he was trying to stop the throw-in. The ref (Michael Oliver) has said that was a yellow and then there was a counter-attack and he needed to stop it.

"We can't ask much. He is doing very good and helping the team a lot. I want to say it's part of football and he will have to keep his head up.”



The Gunners have now received four red cards in six games including Partey's sending off in the Carabao Cup semi-final defeat against Liverpool.