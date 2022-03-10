0
Thomas Partey discloses how Arteta planned his 'assist' for Martinelli's goal against Watford

Thomas Partey 76960.png Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has revealed how Mikel Arteta played a huge part in Gabriel Martinelli's goal during Arsenal's 3-2 win over Watford on Sunday.

Martinelli's strike made it 3-1 after first-half strikes from Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka had come either side of Cucho Hernandez's bicycle kick.

The result lifted the Gunners to fourth on the league table having played three games less than fifth and sixth-placed Manchester United and West Ham.

"We train this, we try to play quick," the Ghanaian told Arsenal's in-house media after the game. "In the end what we trained we were able to take to the game."

"I am very proud of this team and we are happy. We have to continue in this way."

He added, "I think we are mentally strong."We want to go game after game and this is what we are doing. I hope we continue with this form."

