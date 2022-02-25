Thomas Partey drops masterclass in Arsenal's comeback win over Wolves

Partey record most ball recoveries in Arsenal win over Wolves
Arsenal fans hail Thomas Partey after win against Wolves
Arsenal close in on Manchester United on EPL top-four race
Thomas Partey dropped a monstrous performance as Arsenal beat Wolves in the English Premier League on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
The Ghanaian lasted the whole minutes of the game as Arsenal fought back from a goal down to win 2-1 in the outstanding fixture at the Emirates Stadium.
Nicholas Pepe climbed off the bench to score and set up Alexander Lacazette for a stoppage-time winner.
Partey run for the Gunners in midfield. He ended the match with the most ball recoveries, 13 while winning the most ground duels,6.
Partey's vision, ball carrying, and press resistance were on full show. Regarding his contribution to Arsenal's attack, he created 3 chances. He also completed 3 of his 4 attempted dribbles and won 2 fouls, the most by any player on the field.
The 28-year-old was named man-of-the-match by FotMob, rating him 8.1.
Arsenal following the win have close in on the top four race sitting a point behind Manchester United with two games in hand.
Partey's stats against Wolves
Thomas Partey for Arsenal vs. Wolves:
◉ Most ball recoveries (13)
◉= Most duels won (6)— Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 24, 2022
◉= Most take-ons (3)
◉= Most fouls won (2)
◎ Second most chances created (3)
Was immense in the second half. ???? pic.twitter.com/kV6Sd0BXLI
