Thomas Partey expected to make injury return for Arsenal against Tottenham

Thu, 29 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana star Thomas Partey could be available for Arsenal when they face Tottenham Hotspurs in the North London derby on Saturday.

Partey was ruled out of the Black Stars friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua due to injury.

The midfielder who recently recovered from a thigh problem, was in the starting lineup for the Brazil tie last Friday but was withdrawn after he felt uncomfortable during warmup.

The former Atletico Madrid star was granted permission to leave Ghana camp in France for further assessment.

Footballghana.com understands the Gunners are hopeful Partey will be fit in time for the north London derby this weekend after assessing the player.

Partey has featured four times this season for the Premier League giants.

Source: footballghana.com
