Thomas Partey faces Jordan Ayew as EPL season begins

Arsenal are desperate to start the season well

Two Ghanaian internationals will be in action tonight as the 2022/2023 English Premier League season begins.

Arsenal travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in a game which will see Black Stars teammates Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey facing off in a crunch opening day fixture.



Another Ghana International Jeffrey Schlupp is also in the starting line-up for Crystal Palace to face Arsenal.



Arsenal are desperate to start the season well, especially after suffering three straight defeats in the opening games of last season.



With the acquisition of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, the Gunners are optimistic that they can get off to a great start.

But Palace will be no pushovers, especially at home where they have been formidable for many years.



Palace will be buoyed by the fact that the optics favour them. In the last five times that the EPL has kicked off on a Friday night, the home side has won four of those fixtures.



The game kicks off at 7pm GMT.



