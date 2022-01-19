Thomas Partey flies to Arsenal following AFCON exit

Arsenal star, Thomas Partey

Ghana exit group stages of AFCON for the first time in 15 years

Morocco, Comoros beat Black Stars at AFCON



Ghana’s Premier League stars to return to club teams



Arsenal star, Thomas Partey is expected to return to London on Wednesday, January 19, 2021 after Ghana was knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars recorded their worst performance in AFCON history, losing to Morocco, drawing against Gabon and losing again to Comoros.



Partey registered two assists in the tournament helping Andre Ayew to score a goal against Gabon and also setting up Alexander Djiku to score a goal against Comoros.

Arsenal’s midfield have been handicapped with Granit Xhaka suspended and Mohamed Elneny also engaged at the AFCON 2021 with Egypt.



Manager, Arteta has also disclosed that he expects the Ghanaian to join his teammates in camp ahead of their game against Burnley.



"It was a huge disappointment for Thomas obviously because he was representing his country & in this period he had big aims towards the competition. He's out now so he will be fully focused & involved with Arsenal as soon as possible," the Arsenal coach said.



Partey joined the Black Stars on January 3, 2021 after their game against Manchester City.