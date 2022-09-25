0
Thomas Partey granted permission to fly to London for further assessment

Thomas Partey 8758070 Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Sun, 25 Sep 2022 Source: ghanafa.org

Thomas Partey has been granted permission to travel back to London for further assessment.

The Arsenal man picked up a suspected knee injury on Friday minutes before the International friendly against Brazil.

The 29-year-old was set to start for the Black Stars but just a few minutes before kick-off was forced to withdraw after picking up a knock.

The 29-year-old was withdrawn as a precautionary measure and replaced by RCD Mallorca midfielder Baba Idrissu.

The Black Stars will play Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27 after losing 3-0 to Brazil at Oceane in Le Harve on Friday night.

