0
Menu
Sports

Thomas Partey hangs out with Stonebwoy in London

Partey Stonebwoy Kick Partey hanging out with Stonebwoy

Mon, 15 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Multiple-award-winning Ghanaian reggae-dancehall star, Stonebwoy, has been spotted in London hanging out with Arsenal star Thomas Partey.

The two Ghanaian icons hail from the same town in Accra and have been friends for a long, with Partey once walking onto the pitch with a Stonebwoy song in the background during his days at Atletico Madrid.

Partey is seen having a good time with the hitmaker.

The Ghana deputy captain presented an away Arsenal shirt to Stonebwoy in the video posted on social media.

Partey grew up in Ashaiman, a suburb in Greater Accra where the music icon also grew up. They are seen as the top stars in the town.

Stonebwoy is considered one of the best artists in Ghana and in Accra and has recently dropped 'therapy' which is making rounds on the airwaves.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Allotey Jacobs reacts to Hopeson Adorye's comments at Alan's health walk
NPP's JFK sacks Hopeson Adorye from his team
Hopeson Adorye attacks Bawumia camp as he 'runs' away from tribalistic comments
My husband can't cook - Bridget Otoo
Why this new video from Office of Special Prosecutor should get corrupt officials scared
What wrong did I do to NDC? – Kwame Sefa Kayi tackles Asiedu Nketia over Kokrokoo boycott
Heated exchange as Nhyiaeso MP clashes with campaign team member on live radio
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
‘You cannot run an economy by propaganda’ – Dr. Kofi Amoah 'agrees' with Bawumia