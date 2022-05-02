2
Thomas Partey impact at Arsenal unquestionable - Mikel Arteta

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted the impact of Thomas Partey on his team is "unquestionable" after the Ghanaian suffered an injury that effectively rules him out of the season.

Partey, 28, has been a key cog of Arteta's side since he joined from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

The Ghana international has impacted massively in the club's turnaround, with six of the eight matches Partey has featured in since New Year's Day going down as Arsenal wins.

The Gunners manager has underlined the importance of the Ghanaian superstar.

‘The stats are there and they are unquestionable,’ Arteta told the Daily Mail.

‘The win rate when Thomas is there is higher. It is something that is not good for us because in the last two seasons he has not been there as much as we want.’

‘We need him to play in that role on his own, with the quality he brings and the experience that he brings. And the fact he brings things that are unique that we want.

‘Then we can accommodate players in other positions that for them are more relevant and can determine games in the way that we can.

‘Otherwise, we have to consider and improve with the players we have by using them in a different way, changing formation, and finding ways to compensate."

 

