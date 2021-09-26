Thomas Partey in best condition for Tottenham game, says Arsenal manager Arteta

Partey in an interaction with Coach Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has disclosed that Thomas Partey is in good condition ahead of the team’s clash against Tottenham Hotspurs in the English Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners will later this afternoon host Spurs in a London Derby that both teams are keen on winning to merit the vital three points at the end of the 90 minutes.



Speaking in a pre-match interview, Mikel Arteta has confirmed that both Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka are fit and ready to battle for Arsenal.



“Well, they are in the best possible state that they can be. Obviously, they’ve both had different issues in the last few weeks. Thomas with a big injury and Granit with a suspension,” the Arsenal manager said on Friday.

Mikel Arteta added, “Ideally, you want players with more of a run of games and to be a little bit more consistent in terms of minutes, but they are both available.”



Today’s big game between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspurs will be played at the Emirates Stadium and has been scheduled to kick-off at 15:30GMT.