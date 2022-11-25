2
Thomas Partey is a technical victim of the Black Stars – Coach Opeele

Thomas Partey 45678909.jfif Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian tactician, Coach Isaac Boateng, popularly known as ‘Opeele’ has rubbished claims that Thomas Partey never gives his best for the Black Stars.

After Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal on Thursday, Thomas Partey has been criticised for what many have described as a poor display from the midfielder.

In a video to defend the Arsenal star, Coach Isaac Boateng says Thomas Partey has always been a technical victim of the Ghana national team.

According to him, the coach of the Ghana national team is not using the highly-rated midfielder well.

“Thomas Partey is not my friend. He doesn't even know me; He is a great player but; He has always been a technical VICTIM of Ghana Black Stars,” Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng said in his post on Twitter.

He added, “Partey is a very good player. Let’s stop this issue of claims that he is always missing in Black Stars games.”

