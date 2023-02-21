Thomas Partey is the ‘next’ Michael Essien – Emmanuel Frimpong

Michael Essien and Thomas Partey

Former Arsenal midfielder, Emmanuel Frimpong reckons Chelsea missed out on the ‘next’ Michael Essien by allowing Thomas Partey to join Arsenal.

The former Black Stars midfielder believes that Thomas Partey is on his way to achieving Michael Essien’s legendary status.



According to him, the only player in the Chelsea team whose abilities can draw comparisons with Michael Essien is French star Ngolo Kante.



Emmanuel Frimpong is also praying that Chelsea’s disastrous run in the Premier League does not see a sudden upturn so that Arsenal can grab one of the Champions League spots.



He is not convinced that the Gunners have what it takes to win the title following their defeat to Manchester City.

“Arsenal have the next Michael Essien in Thomas Partey. Essien was a top-class player, everyone knows who Essien is in Ghana and is a legend of the game. We Ghanaians are very proud of him. Chelsea have gone away from those kinds of players like Essien, the closest player they have is N'Golo Kante.



“I'm not sure what Chelsea are doing with Kante next season, but bringing in Enzo Fernandez puts a question mark on his position at the club. I can't see a fit Kante sitting on the bench for Chelsea, he needs to be playing, I hope Chelsea don't perform well so Arsenal can confirm a Champions League spot.”



Michael Essien was recently hailed by Mikel Obi as a great player who does not get the deserved recognition.



Obi held that Michael Essien does not get the deserved recognition from the football world as he believes he was up there with the very best in world football.

"He never gets the mention. He never gets the credit he deserves. We have been talking for the past what? And we haven't mentioned him. He is the guy that we call the train in the training ground. He is a powerful machine, this guy. The way he trains as well. Every day he is there working, working and working."



Obi further hailed Michael Essien’s character outside of football.



"Apart from playing football. what a gentleman he is. And like I said, he is the train, he is the bison that's what we call him."



Michael Essien in a Twitter reaction quoted the video of Obi’s confession with emoticons that represent appreciation, acknowledgment or prayers.

Essien joined Chelsea in 2006 while Mikel Obi a year later. They played together for 8 years until Essien departed Chelsea.



The two were involved in the Chelsea team that won the Champions League in 2013.



Michael Essien won nine trophies with The Blues and was one-time voted Chelsea Player of the Year.



