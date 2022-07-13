Thomas Partey left out of Arsenal squad for pre-season tour in United States

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey has been left out of Arsenal’s squad for the pre-season training in the United States, TheTimes UK reports.



The sports news portal reports that Partey will not be part of the squad when they leave Arsenal’s Colney training ground for the United States later today, July 13, 2022.



The report states further that goalkeeper Bernd Leno and striker Folarin Balogun will also be left behind.



Partey who trained with Arsenal in the opening week of the pre-season was not included in the team that won 5-3 over Nurmberg in Germany.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the 28-year-old midfielder had returned to the team’s camp and could be part of their tour of the US.



It has however emerged that Partey will be in London whiles Arsenal play Chelsea, Everton, and in the US.



Arsenal will take on Frank Lampard’s Everton in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday followed by games against Orlando City four days later and Chelsea a week on Saturday, both of which are in Orlando, Florida.



The former Atletico Madrid man played 45 minutes in the Gunners' 5-1 win over Ipswich Town but could not make the trip to Germany.



Partey has not featured competitively for Arsenal since sustaining injury in their 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in April.



