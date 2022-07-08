Thomas Partey left out of Arsenal team to face Nurnberg in pre-season

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Black Stars' deputy captain, Thomas Partey, has been left out of the Arsenal squad to face Nurnberg FC in a pre-season game on Friday, July 8, 2022.



The Ghanaian's name was not included in a line-up released by the club's official Twitter account.



Partey, on the other hand, had shared an artwork of the match on his Instagram story a few hours before kick-off but it appears he is not with the team.

The former Atletico Madrid man played 45 minutes in the Gunners' 5-1 win over Ipswich Town last Saturday but was unable to make the trip to Germany.



The Ipswich game, which was played behind closed doors at Arsenal's training facility, was his first game for Arsenal since sustaining an injury in April 2022.



Since joining Arsenal in 2020, the Black Stars midfielder has been plagued by injuries and will be hoping for an injury-free season as he enters his third season at the Emirates.



Arsenal face Nurnberg in their first pre-season game outside of England ahead of the 2022/2023 English Premier League season.



