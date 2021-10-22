Thomas Partey linked with sensational return to Atletico Madrid

Fri, 22 Oct 2021 Source: footballghana.com
Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been linked with a sensational return to Spanish side Atletico Madrid according to reports.
The 28-year-old has generally struggled to make an impact at the North London club and the reports state that he could be sold back to his former club.
Diego Simeone, the current coach of Atletico, is open to welcoming Partey according to reports as he is struggled to find the best partner for Rodrigo De Paul.
In recent seasons, the likes of Fernando Torres, Diego Costa and Antonio Griezmann have all returned to the club.
Source: footballghana.com
Related Articles:
- I wasn’t given enough opportunity to justify my quality to the Black Stars – Isaac Cofie
- Ghanaian Felix Afena-Gyan leads top scorers chart in Italy
- Godfred Donsah cautions Crotone ahead of Serie B clash with Alessandria FC
- Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah on target for Crawley Town in England
- Kamaldeen Sulemana named in French Ligue 1 Team of the Week
- Read all related articles