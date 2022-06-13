1
Thomas Partey makes U-turn on name change

Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has made a U-turn by claiming he has changed his name from the initial Muslim name Yakubu to Thomas.

The 29-year-old dominated the local and international media after it was reported that he has changed his name after marrying his Moroccan girlfriend Sara Bella.

Partey in the video said he changed his name to Yakubu following his recent marriage to Moroccan Sara Bella.

"I have a girl I love, I know my side chicks will leave me but it's no problem," he joked in an Instagram video posted by Ghanaian journalist Nana Aba Anamoah.

"I grew up with Muslims so at the end of the day, it's the same thing. I'm already married and my Muslim name is Yakubu.”

However, in a post reacting to the reports, Partey posted: "Eei chale I was enjoying it but now am back to Thomas again ????????".

