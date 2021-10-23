Thomas Partey makes history with first Arsenal goal

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey has become the first Ghanaian to score a goal for Arsenal in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old headed in a cross from Emile-Smith Rowe to shoot Arsenal in the lead against Aston Villa on Friday night.



Aubameyang’s rebound from the penalty spot and Smith Rowe’s deflected shot ensured that Arsenal picked a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa.



While he has become the first Ghanaian to score for the North London side, Partey’s goal is also the 219th goal scored by Africans who play for Arsenal in the Premier League.



Some former Ghanaian players who featured for Arsenal include Quincy Owusu Abeyie and Emmanuel Frimpong.

Eddie Nketiah has bagged goals for Arsenal but he is yet to commit to the Black Stars having featured for England’s youth teams.



Watch the goal below







