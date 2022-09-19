0
Menu
Sports

Thomas Partey makes injury return for Arsenal in win over Brentford

Fc8A47ZXwAAQKlT Partey (left) joins in a goal celebration

Mon, 19 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Thomas Partey made his return from injury for Arsenal in their win over Brentford in the English Premier League.

Partey, who picked up a thigh injury before the Gunners game against Fulham weeks ago started and lasted 78 minutes in the sides emphatic 3-0 win over Brentford at away on Sunday.

Goals from William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira were enough for the Gunners to pick all points at stake.

The midfielder’s return from injury come as a huge boost for the Black Stars ahead of the pre-World Cup friendlies next week.

Ghana will take on Brazil and Nicaragua on September 23 and 27 respectively during the international break.

He was named in Otto Addo’s 29-man squad for the much-anticipated games.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Presidential staffer defends Togbe Afede troll despite backlash
How Akufo-Addo announced attendance to Queen’s funeral
Ken Agyapong halted exposé on churches for political reasons - Kwaku Annan
Watch Ghanaian chiefs happily gifting gold to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Richie reveals the main reason why Asem parted left Lynx Entertainment
NIA boss laments high level of corruption
Evra incurs wrath of fans after describing Arsenal as babies among big teams
Evra incurs wrath of fans after describing Arsenal as babies among big teams
Where is Aisha Huang's first Ghanaian husband, Anthony Fabian? - Okudzeto
Hearts of Oak 'sad' they can't support Kotoko on Sunday against RC Kadiogo
Related Articles: