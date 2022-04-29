0
Thomas Partey making good progress – Arsenal manager reveals

Fri, 29 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has disclosed that Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is making good progress in the treatment room.

The combative midfielder sustained a thigh injury earlier this month during the clash against London rivals Crystal Palace.

Due to the trouble in his calf, the possibility of featuring again this season looks unlikely although he has started training in the gym.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal’s game against West Ham United this weekend, Mikel Arteta said the player is making progress.

“He’s progressing but he had a significant injury, a recurring injury as well. We don’t expect him to make progress that quickly to see him this season, but hopefully, I am wrong,” the Arsenal manager stressed.

If Thomas Partey is unable to make full recovery in the next few weeks, he could be absent next month when Ghana takes on Madagascar in the first match of the group phase of the qualifiers to the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations.

Source: footballghana.com
