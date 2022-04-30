0
Thomas Partey may not play again this season - Arsenal boss Arteta

Sat, 30 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Thomas Partey is unlikely to play for Arsenal again this season, according to Arsenal gaffer Mikel Arteta.

Partey has established himself as an important cog in Arteta's Gunners midfield after battling injuries in his first season at the club.

However, he limped out of the defeat to Crystal Palace in early April with a thigh complaint, which has turned out to be a major issue.

Arsenal are also concerned because it is a previous injury, and Arteta does not want to put the Ghana international under any undue pressure to return sooner than expected.

"He's progressing but he had a significant injury, a recurring injury as well, so we don’t expect him to make progress that quickly to see him this season, but hopefully I am wrong," Arteta said at a press conference on Friday.

Partey has missed Arsenal's last four games and will be unavailable when they face West Ham at the London Stadium this weekend.

With five games left in the season, Arsenal lead fifth-placed Spurs by two points.

