Thomas Partey misses out of Whoscored EPL best AFCON XI

Thomas Partey

Mohammed Salah, Whoscored's top-rated African player in the EPL

Jordan Ayew misses out in whoscored's top-rated African players in the EPL



Afcon 16 days away from start



Black Stars starman, Thomas Partey has been left out of Whoscored's top-rated first eleven players in the English Premier League(EPL) who are eligible to play for countries in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations



The sports statistic portal via their Twitter handle made a starting eleven of African players who have had better performance in the EPL so far and would be unavailable for their clubs in January due to the AFCON tournament in 2022.



Also missing in the list is Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew who has struggled for goals in spite of his impressive performances at Crystal Palace.

The selection which was made based on rating saw Guinea midfielder Naby Keita and Mali's Yves Bissouma in the heart of midfield.



Despite Partey and Jordan's miss, Mohammed Salisu, who has turned down the opportunity to represent Ghana, appeared in the defence alongside Senegal's Chekou Kouyate and Morocco's Romain Saiss.



The big names that made Whosescored's best AFCON team in the EPL include Egypt's Mohammed Salah, Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez, Senegal's superstar Sadio Mane as well as Senegal goalie Edouard Mendy.



The AFCON 2021 is 16 days away from start.



Check out whoscored's team below,/b>