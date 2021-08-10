Thomas Partey models in Arsenal's third kit for the 2021-22 season

Arsenal star, Thomas Partey, were among a host of Gunners players who unveiled the team’s new third kit for the 2021/22 season.

The Adidas kit which was unveiled saw the likes of skipper, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Emith Rowe modeling in the new kit which goes on sale for 65 euros.



The Black Stars midfielder is currently on the treatment table after sustaining an injury in a preseason friendly against Chelsea.



The midfielder is injured and not expected back for the two games as he has been ruled out for three weeks.



"Thomas sustained an injury to ligaments in his right ankle during the friendly match against Chelsea last Sunday.

Thomas continues to be assessed and is expected to be back in training in approximately three weeks." the club disclosed.



That means the Gunners must do without him for the Chelsea clash on August 22 and when they face Manchester City on August 28.



