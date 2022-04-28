Thomas Partey nowhere near fit-enough to play for Arsenal despite hitting the gym

Thomas Partey

Ghana international, Thomas Partey is nowhere near full fitness despite the positives derived from his latest gym video.

The Black Stars talisman has been out with an injury in the last few weeks after he felt discomfort in his thigh during the shocking 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.



Earlier this week, Thomas Partey has been seen in a video on Instagram working on the treadmill.



Although that gave fans the hope that the midfielder was close to making a return, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shot that down.



“Yes, the news that we got after a lot of assessments is not great. It's not looking very positive for his availability this season, but we'll have to wait and see because he's trying to get back as quickly as possible, but at the moment we are not very optimistic about it,” the Arsenal manager said.



Due to the situation, Thomas Partey is not expected to make the Arsenal matchday squad this weekend when the team takes on West Ham United in the English Premier League on Sunday.













