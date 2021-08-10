Thomas Partey out of Arsenal games against Chelsea and Manchester City

Thomas Partey got injured when playing in the friendly against Chelsea

Ghana star Thomas Partey is out of Arsenal's tough Premier League meetings with Chelsea and Manchester City.

The midfielder is injured and not expected back for the two games as he has been ruled out for three weeks.



"Thomas sustained an injury to ligaments in his right ankle during the friendly match against Chelsea last Sunday.



Thomas continues to be assessed and is expected to be back in training in approximately three weeks." the club disclosed.



That means the Gunners must do without him for the Chelsea clash on August 22 and when they face Manchester City on August 28.

Partey injured his ankle during Arsenal's 2-1 pre-season friendly defeat against the reigning European champions on August 1.



Initially, it was thought that Partey would miss only the opening match against Brentford, but two more games have been included.



Partey's niggling injury problems is a source of worry for manager Mikel Arteta, who has planned his season around the player.



His first season following his 50 million euros transfer from Atletico Madrid was disrupted by injuries.