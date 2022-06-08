0
Thomas Partey picks goal against Nigeria as his best Black Stars goal

Wed, 8 Jun 2022

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey has chosen his goal against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in March 2022 as his best international goal.

The Arsenal midfielder since making his debut for the Black Stars in 2016 has made 40 appearances and scored 13 goals.

However, out of the 13 he has scored for Ghana, Thomas Partey has selected the long-range goal he scored against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs as his best.

“The goal against Nigeria. I’ll say it’s the most important goal in my career at the moment," Thomas Partey told Joy FM in an interview.

"It’s a goal that took us to the World Cup so I feel happy, the whole team feels happy and the country is happy, so it’s a joy to be the one to score that goal. I feel be blessed and I feel happy,” he added.

Despite a penalty goal from William Troost-Ekong, Thomas Partey's goal was the deal breaker for the Black Stars as Ghana qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the away goal rule.

