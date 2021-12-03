Thomas Partey pledges to fight hard to get back to best form

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has pledged to fight hard to get back to his very best form following his poor display against Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday.

The 28-year-old lasted the entire duration of the game as the Gunners suffered a 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford.



Goals from Bruno Fernandes, and a double from Cristiano Ronaldo gave the Red Devils the deserved victory and condemned Arsenal to their fifth defeat of the season.



"I think the team came out to win, we did everything we could, we played well, we created a lot of chances and I think that we were unlucky," Partey told the club's official website.

"They scored two goals and then a penalty. The team tried to improve, go forward and look for a goal, for the equaliser, but in the end it’s football, we have to forget about this game, we have to think of our next game, we have to do better and also to win.



"The team is improving, each and everyone is doing our best. For me, I have to keep on doing my best, keep trying, keep improving, try to come back to my best, because the team needs me, the team needs us.



"I think we’re improving each day and it’s gonna be good. If we want to be at the top it’s normal that we have to fight, we have to be under control and try to win the games."