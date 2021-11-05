Thomas Partey praises Arsenal youngster for performance in training

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has praised Arsenal youngster Tim Akinola following his impressive performance in training with the team.

The 20-year-old was asked to join the senior team in training and has already shown his quality resulting in praises from some senior players.



Akinola is reported to have gone in a clumsy tackle with the Ghana midfielder in a session which got Partey furious.



The former Atletico Madrid ace, 28, has struggled with injuries since joining the Gunners in October 2020, making just 31 Premier League appearances to date.



Tim Akinola, 20, went into a 50/50 challenge with Partey at London Colney, potentially injuring one of Arsenal most important players.

Thomas Partey was furious at the youngster because it was just a training session which could have got him injured.



However the Black Stars deputy captain later applauded him for his performance in training.



The youngster is also thought to have impressed manager Mikel Arteta with his commitment and work rate - and a first-team debut.