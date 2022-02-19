Thomas Partey provides assist in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Brentford

Black Stars vice-captain, Thomas Partey

Ghana’s vice-captain, Thomas Partey, provided an assist for one of Arsenal’s goals which helped the Gunners beat Brentford 2-1 in the Premier League.



Partey set up Bukayo Saka to score the second goal for Arsenal who picked up the maximum three points at the Emirates.



Smith Rowe scored earlier in the second half to give Arsenal the lead despite having two penalty appeals turned down.

Brentford who were superb despite conceding managed to get a consolation goal through Christian Norgaard at injury time.



The Black Stars player was rated as one of the best players in the match for Arsenal although Saka was voted the Man of the Match.



Partey’s performance was hailed by many who described his performance as one of the best after returning from Ghana’s disastrous AFCON 2021 campaign.



The former Atletico player had to miss a couple of matches after picking up a red card in the game against Burnley.