Thomas Partey pulls out of Brazil game after injury

Thomas Partey 5768798.png Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been withdrawn from the Ghana squad to face Brazil after picking an injury in the warm-up.

The deputy Black Stars skipper was named in the starting but has been pulled out of the squad after picking an injury in the pre-game warm up.

He has been replaced by Real Mallorca midfielder, Baba Iddrisu.

