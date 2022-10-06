0
Thomas Partey ranked best African player in the English Premier League

Thomas Partey Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Thomas Partey has been ranked the best African Player in the English Premier League.

The latest power ranking released by Goal saw the Ghanaian midfielder on top of African players in the league.

The rankings take a look at the performance of African players in the English top flight.

Partey put up a splendid performance after the international break when the Gunners defeated Tottenham in the North London derby.

The 29-year-old scored a stunner to open the scoring in the 3-1 victory at the Emirates last Saturday. His masterclass performance saw him Partey deservedly take the first spot.

Meanwhile, compatriot Mohammed Salisu, is the only Ghanaian player ranked in the top ten.

Salisu, who was an unused substitute in Southampton's defeat maintained his ninth spot.

Jordan Ayew placed 13th after an impressive display against Chelsea while Daniel Amartey dropped to 24. Jeffrey Schlupp, Ayew's teammate placed 17th on the ranking.

Tariq Lamptey, who made a cameo against Liverpool over the weekend, placed 32nd on the ranking.

