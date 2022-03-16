Thomas Partey rated best midfielder in Premier League

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey wins Arsenal Player of the Month

Mikel Arteta praises Partey



Arsenal beat Leicester 2-0



Black Stars deputy captain, Thomas Partey emerged as the highest-rated midfielder in the English Premier League by WhoScored.com on matchday twenty-eight of the 2021/2022 season.



Thomas Partey seems to have finally settled in the Premier League as he has in the last few months produced some consistent and fine performances for the Gunners.



Against Leicester on Sunday, March 13, 2022, Arsenal’s best player for February was outstanding once again.



He was directly involved in Arsenal’s victory over Leicester City after scoring in the first half from a header and setting up Alexander Lacazette’s penalty in the second.

Thomas Partey was rated 8.58 by WhoScored.com as he was paired in midfield by Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey (8.32) in the team of the week.



“The second Arsenal player in the side, Thomas Partey headed the Gunners ahead with just 11 minutes on the clock on their way to their 2-0 win over Leicester. The 28-year-old didn't give the Foxes midfield a chance to settle either as he made four tackles and two interceptions to get a rating of 8.58, that Partey's best in a Premier League game,” WhoScored stated in their report.



