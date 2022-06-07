Thomas Partey ready to welcome Nketiah, Hudson-Odoi, others to Black Stars

Deputy Black Stars captain, Thomas Partey

Deputy Black Stars captain, Thomas Partey says he is ready to welcome Ghanaian players born abroad to the national team.

The Ghana Football Association is in talks with a number of Ghanaian players with European allegiance to switch nationality and represent their African heritage.



Leading among the names that have sprung up are Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, Brighton's Tariq Lamptey and Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah.



Despite accepting to welcome them, Partey says they have to be committed to their decision.

“Everybody has their career, you can’t push somebody to do something they are not ready to do so if they come, they are welcome because we really need them, we need all the players – everyone ready to play for Ghana, we need them and we are very much happy to receive whoever is ready to play for Ghana,” Thomas Partey told JoySports.



Meanwhile, there are reports the Inaki brothers are also in Ghana ahead of an imminent nationality switch.



Thomas Partey is currently nursing an injury that has prevented him from being part of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.