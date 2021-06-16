Thomas Partey reflects on ‘difficult year’ as Arsenal man turns 28

Arsenal star, Thomas Partey

Source: GNA

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has touched on the difficulties he faced in the year under review during his 28th birthday celebration.

Partey turned 28 years old on Sunday, June 13, 2021, and the player met with family and friends to mark the big day amid merrymaking.



In the wake of the celebration, the former Atlético Madrid midfielder expressed his gratitude to those who found time to wish him.



The deputy Ghana skipper couldn’t help but reflect on a strenuous year, with the emergence of the deadly Coronavirus.



“It has been a complicated year, but this pandemic reminded us to live the present, so we really have to enjoy every little moment. I am grateful to celebrate my birthday surrounded by my family and friends, I feel lucky ????

“Thanks to all of you who took a minute to wish me a happy birthday”



He was a £45million signing from Atletico Madrid at the end of last year’s summer window.



And despite impressing at times, the midfielder has been left frustrated by a number of injury issues.



In total, Partey made just 24 appearances in a Premier League season which saw the Gunners miss out on European football for the first time in a quarter of a century.