Thomas Partey resumes full training ahead of Arsenal's game against Everton

Fri, 20 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, has resumed full training ahead of Gunner's final match of the season against Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

The Black Stars' deputy skipper in recent weeks has been training individually since suffering an injury in April.

In a video posted by Arsenal on Twitter, the 27-year-old was spotted in a full session held at the London Colney.

Partey suffered muscle damage in his thigh during Arsenal's 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on April 4, 2022.

Despite resuming training it is unclear whether Partey will be part of the matchday squad.

Arsenal are trailing Tottenham by two points and will need Norwich to beat Spurs while they win against the Toffees to secure Champions League football next season.

