Thomas Partey returns to training ahead of final EPL game

Thomas Partey

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has handed Arsenal fans some piece of good news as he trained with the rest of his teammates ahead of their final league game against Everton on Sunday.

Partey has been sidelined with a thigh injury he suffered during their 3-0 league defeat against Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park with 16 minutes left to play some weeks ago



His coach Mikel Arteta had revealed that no return date had been set for the player who has suffered the injury in a similar position in his previous injury.



Partey has since the injury missed Arsenal's game against Brighton and Hove Albion, Southampton, Chelsea, Manchester United, West Ham among others.



He was expected to be out of action for a least six weeks but the Ghanaian was seen hitting the gym on a thread mill.



Partey’s availability may have come when the ship has sailed as Arsenal is out of the top four after Tottenham's impressive form the last few weeks.

Mohamed Elneny has since come in and performed well in successive wins against Manchester United and Chelsea among others .



The Gunners currently sit fifth two points behind fourth place Tottenham just a game to go.



Arsenal will play against Everton whiles Spurs will play against relegated Norwich City.



The gunners must pray for an unlikely Norwich win over Spurs whiles they beat Everton to get into the top four.