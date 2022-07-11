Thomas Partey returns to training as Arsenal prepare for preseason in USA

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal to face Nurnberg in a pre-season friendly

Arsenal to travel to the USA for pre-season



2022/2023 EPL season to start in August



Black Stars' deputy captain, Thomas Partey, has returned to Arsenal Training centre after missing the team's trip to Germany.



In a video that surfaced online, Partey was spotted arriving at the London Colney in his black Lamborghini Urus.



Tomiyasu, Ben White, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, and Aaron Ramsdale who missed the team's first pre-season game against Nurnberg on Friday, July 8, 2022, have all arrived to bring their pre-season.

They are expected to travel with their teammates to the USA, where Arsenal will continue the preseason.



Partey, who played 45 minutes in the Gunners' 5-1 win over Ipswich Town in June 2022 could not travel to Germany for unknown reasons.



Since joining Arsenal in 2020, the Black Stars midfielder has been plagued by injuries and will be hoping for an injury-free season as he enters his third season at the Emirates.



