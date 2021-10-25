Thomas Partey reveals he followed Mikel Arteta advice against Aston Villa

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey has revealed that Arteta's advice helped the team win against Aston Villa.

Despite finding the net on regular basis for his country, the Ghanaian midfielder has failed to score for Arsenal since joining from Atletico Madrid last summer.



Partey, on the other hand, tried his luck from range on a frequent basis, but to no avail.



He did, however, strike the goal in Arsenal's 3-1 win over Aston Villa, though from a little shorter distance, by heading in Emile Smith Rowe's corner.



“The team knew what to do we had to keep fighting and keep our intensity. At the end with the quality we have we are able to get results," he told the Mirror.

"All the team was frustrated and we wanted a win. That was the mentality we brought to this game today and we were able to get our result,"



"I've been waiting for this moment for a long time. I think it was the right moment to have it and I'm very happy," he added.



"The team performed very good. We have to do this every weekend and every game and with this we can achieve beautiful things.



"They deserve it. they have been supporting us when we have been down and when things have gone bad. This win is for them and I hope they enjoy it.”