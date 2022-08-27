2
Menu
Sports

Thomas Partey ruled out of Arsenal's game against Fulham

Thomas Partey Everton 610x400 Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Sat, 27 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, will be missing Arsenal's game against Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on matchday four of the 2022/2023 English Premier League.

The Black Stars deputy captain, who has started all games for the Gunners in the new season, has been ruled out alongside Ukraine international, Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Thomas Partey, according to official communication from Arsenal, has been ruled out of the game after picking up a tight injury in training on Friday, August 26, 2026.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, on the other hand, is out because of precautionary messages as the doctors continue to examine him.

"Oleksandr Zinchenko is left out as a precaution due to a slight sprain to his left knee. Thomas Partey misses out due to a tight right thigh from Friday’s training session. Both will continue to be assessed," Arsenal tweeted.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Maame Dokono recounts events that preceded Waakye’s death
The man who is the biggest threat to Bawumia’s presidency bid
Check out the 7 businesses owned by former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan
Check out the 7 businesses owned by former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan
Oyerepa FM saga: A Plus, Nana Yaa Brefo disagree with Kumasi Traditional Council
I knew I wouldn't pass, so I skipped getting my BECE results - Obaapa Christy
I will not serve 50-year imprisonment - Abdul Hamid Inusah
Not even the prayers of the Pope will let the NPP win 2024 – Pastor Love
SIM re-registration self-service app launched on Play Store
Al Hilal earned US$45,400 from ticket sales after double friendly against Kotoko
Related Articles: