0
Menu
Sports

Thomas Partey's father opens up on conversation between him and son before Nigeria-Ghana clash in Abuja

Cfaabb8516419b6306a32ebddb690906 L Thomas Partey with his Dad

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Thomas Partey’s father, Jacob Partey has revealed his son promised to score against Nigeria in Abuja to make Ghanaians proud.

The Black Stars held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw which secured them a spot at the Mundial in Qatar this year's after qualifying with 1-1 aggregate.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey opened the scoring of the decisive game after 10 minutes at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong converted a penalty to draw the Super Eagles level after a VAR decision in the 22nd minute.

Speaking to Angel TV, Mr. Jacob Partey disclosed his son told him he was going to register his name on the scoresheet and help Ghana secure qualification to Qatar.

“I called my son (Thomas) when I heard on the news that the lights at the stadium in Abuja were off, he assured me that everything will be fine."

“I then prayed for him, that God should be with him. He responds to me that he was going to score and make us proud." He concluded.

Ghana has been paired against Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic in group H of the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
MoMo transactions decline by 10%-12% in 3 months - Economist
Gov’t’ll ban purchase of vehicles from abroad in near future – Baafi
CEO of collapsed Ghana International Airlines received US$220,000 as annual salary - Bright Simons alleges
My life was in danger – Suspected gunman identified as policeman speaks
Abena Korkor was jailed in the US for peddling drugs – A Plus alleges
2022 World Cup: Otto Addo eyes Clifford Aboagye as Kudus' back up - Report
Ghanaian mogul Sam Jonah’s Helios Towers acquires 723 tower sites in Malawi from Airtel Africa
NDC MPs orchestrated passage of E-Levy bill - Captain Smart
A sick NDC MP was brought to vote against E-Levy - Majority Leader
Why use my bald head in your ‘E-Levy debate’ – Okudzeto to Ato Forson