Thomas Partey's impressive as Arsenal beat rivals Tottenham

Thomas Partey

A fully fit Thomas Partey was impressive on Sunday as Arsenal continued their revival with a brilliant victory over Tottenham in the Premier League.

Partey dominated midfield with his accurate passing, eye-catching long balls and wonderful interceptions coming in handy for the Gunners as they won 3-1 at the Emirates.



The Ghanaian missed the first three games of the season with an injury. In his absence, Arsenal found themselves in the bottom three after zero points.



His return to action has coincided with the Gunners playing some good football and winning games. They have now won three straight games and as a result, sit 10th on the table.

Partey since joining the Gunners has shown flashes of his brilliance and Sunday was no exception. Injuries are the only thing stifling his progress.



He has suffered four different injuries since his Arsenal debut and missed a total of 21 games.