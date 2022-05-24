Thomas Partey's mum and dad visit Emirates Stadium on EPL final day

Arsenal beat Everton on EPL final day
Arsenal fails to qualify for UCL despite win over Everton
Thomas Partey misses Arsenal-Everton final day fixture
Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey's parents were spotted at the Emirates when the Gunners hosted Everton on the final day of the season.
Arsenal whipped the Toffees 5-1 at the Emirates sports stadium to climax the term in style.
In a video posted on YouTube by Partey's spokesperson, Samuel Ziga, Partey's mum and dad were spotted in the stands, congratulating the team for an improved season.
Thomas Partey, who took part in the team's final training session prior to the match could not make the matchday squad due to his injury.
During the game, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Cedric Soares, and Gabriel Magalhaes were all on the scoresheet to end the campaign with a smashing victory.
Despite the win, Arsenal failed to secure qualification for UEFA Champions League football next season. The win could only guarantee them a 5th place on the English Premier League table.
Partey will now miss Champions League football for the third consecutive season since leaving Atletico Madrid.
watch the video below
