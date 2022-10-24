0
Thomas Partey’s prediction Arsenal Mikel Arteta coming to pass after strong start to EPL

Mon, 24 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey has been a key player for Arsenal in the English Premier League.

The midfielder who has battled injury setbacks since his big move from Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid is now having some stability.

Thanks to his outstanding exploits in the midfield of Arsenal, Thomas Partey has helped the team to stay top of the English Premier League table after 11 games into the 2022/23 football season.

The current standing is proof of a prediction Thomas Partey made about manager Mikel Arteta and the team he is building for the Gunners.

Speaking to Marca in an interview back in February, the Black Stars midfielder disclosed that he sees the Arsenal boss as someone determined to win, a characteristic he said was in his former manager Diego Simeone.

"I think both have the same mentality, which is to win, both want to have control," Thomas Partey shared at the time.

With the current form of Arsenal in the English Premier League and the Europa League, that prediction appears to have been spot on.

