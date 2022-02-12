Thomas Partey says 10-man Arsenal deserved win over Wolves

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey and his Arsenal teammates

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey says Arsenal deserved their win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

The Gunners held on to beat the West Midlands side 1-0 after being reduced to 10 men when Gabriel Martinelli was sent off after 69 minutes.



The victory was Arsenal's first in 2022 and moved them up to fifth in the Premier League.



"We deserved it and the team showed a lot of character. We have to go game by game and today was a massive win for us," said Partey.

"We know how difficult it is to come here and get the three points. They have a big crowd that supports them and they got a high from the crowd but we did our best and in the end, we deserved it and we fought for each other."



The Black Stars deputy captain lasted the entire duration of the game. His 17th league appearance of the season.