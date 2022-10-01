Thomas Partey scores for Arsenal against Spurs

Sat, 1 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Ghana's Thomas Partey scored for Arsenal against Spurs in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
The midfielder for the Black Stars scored from outside the box with a stunning strike into the top right corner.
This goal was his first league goal for Arsenal FC in the 2022–23 English Premier League season.
Partey passed a late fitness test after getting injured during warm-up a few minutes to kick-off against Brazil. The injury forced him to miss Ghana's game against Nicaragua.
He was given permission to return to Arsenal to recover by the Ghana Football Association.
The 29-year-old has played four games in the league this season.
Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Watch Iñaki Williams and his brother Nico score against Almeria
- Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer scores against Hannover 96
- Nico scores against Almeria from Iñaki's assist
- HSV coach happy with Ransford-Yeboah's performance against Hannover
- Francis Amuzu to make injury return for Anderlecht in game against Charleroi
- Read all related articles