Thomas Partey set to miss Arsenal's opening games in Premier League

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey in action for Arsenal

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey could miss Arsenal's opening games of the Premier League which begins later this month.

The former Atletico Madrid player had a strong challenge for the ball with Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek which resulted in his injury during the first half of their Mind Series pre-season friendly over the weekend.



Partey was substituted in the 39th minute after suffering an injury in the ankle. Speaking to the press after the match, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta revealed his fears after seeing the Ghanaian hobble off the pitch.



“I just had a talk with the doc," Arteta said after the game.

"He’ll have a scan. At the moment it’s not looking good,” told Football London.



The midfielder could miss Arsenal's opening games against Brentford and Chelsea on August 13 and 22 respectfully.



There is still optimism for Partey as he could return sooner than expected if he recovers quickly before the season commences.